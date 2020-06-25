40 Grabbed For Failing To Wear Face Mask

Forty traders at the Central Business District who refused to wear their face masks as part of measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 have been arrested by the police.

The operation was conducted by personnel from the Railways District Police Command, with support from the community police assistants.

The offenders were arrested in areas, including CMB, Kantamanto and its environs—and were taken to the regional command for further action to be taken.

It is now mandatory for Ghanaians to wear face masks in public places, according to an executive order.

President Akufo Addo, in his 12th address to the nation on the Covid-19 pandemic, said those who fall foul of the new executive order will face arrest and possible prosecution.

“Leaving our homes without a face mask or face covering on is an offence. The police have been instructed to enforce this directive, which is the subject of an Executive Instrument,” he indicated in his address.

The Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), DSP Efia Tenge, who confirmed the arrest to the media, said the police launched the operation ‘wear your mask campaign’ to ensure that individuals adhere to the directive and protect themselves from contracting the virus.

“We are just following the directive which is a subject of an Executive Instrument and those who fall culpable will be apprehended and prosecuted,” she added.

Meanwhile, those arrested would give out their statements, after which they would be released on bail pending further action.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey