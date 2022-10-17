49 NDC Boys Chase Eastern Regional Positions

Kevor filing his forms

A total of 49 persons including former officers have filed to contest the Eastern Regional executive positions of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) by close of nominations Saturday, October 15, 2022.

The bigwigs include former Regional Secretary and Regional Chairman, Mark Oliver Kevor, a Lecturer, and Bismark Tawiah Boateng, a businessman, William Atamudzi, incumbent Regional Vice Chairman and Basil Ahiable, a former parliamentary aspirant in Akwatia who are lacing their boots to contest the incumbent Chairman John Owusu Amankrah also known as Jowark.

The Regional Secretary position is being contested by George Mensah Akpalu, a Lecturer, Kudjo Adukpo the incumbent, Baba Jamal, former Regional Election Director of the party, and Nene Gerald.

Interestingly, the incumbent Deputy Regional Youth organizer Richard Etornam Nyarko is contesting his boss the incumbent Regional Youth Organizer, Okai Minta for that position.

The former Regional Women’s Organizer Evelyn Koran who was defeated by the incumbent Shirley Naana Ampem in 2018 is staging a comeback, as well as Sahadatu Ibrahim, Linda Ahenkorah,

Rita Akosua Awatey and Faustina Effah-Boadi.

The incumbent Regional Organizer, Hackman Kabore is also being contested by Joshua Atta Mensah, a former YEA Regional boss.

The Chairman of the election committee, Alhaji Sumaila Mahama confirmed that the aspirants will be vetted on Tuesday and Wednesday before the constituency elections are held by end of the week after which the Regional elections will be conducted.

Below is the full list of the aspirants:

Vice Chairman; Ransford Owusu Boakye, Richard Norgbodzi, David Tettey, Stela Adu Obeng, and Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim.

Deputy Secretary; Alhaji Sidi Belo, Wilfred Kwaku Boateng, Livingstone Asamoah, and the Regional Treasurer are Suaki Abudu, Alhaji Samson Kwarkwa, and Samuel Kwaku Adjei.

Deputy Treasurer; Richard Lartey Obibini, Edward Ansah, Shaban Abdul Manaf, Vincent Opoku Sarkodie, and Tettey Zacharia.

The Regional Communications Officer are being contested by Darlas Ampomah Williams and Kojo Danquah as well as the Deputy Communications Officer; Michael Ofoei and Prince Henry Tabi.

Regional Youth Organizer; Richard Nyarko, Emmanuel Okai Minta, and the Deputy Youth Organizer are being battled by Tetteh Nathaniel, Evans Sre-nyame, Fohad Agbenyadzi, and Agyapong Eryk Kwasi.

And finally, the Regional Zongo Caucus Coordinator being battled by Abdul Rasha Ahmed, Alhaji Issah Mohammed Sani and Bashir Abubakar Abdullahi.

Tawiah Boateng after filing his forms

– BY Daniel Bampoe