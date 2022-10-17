8,143 Candidates Sit for BECE In North East Region

Yidana Zakaria with some candidates in North East region

A total number of 8,143 Candidates are sitting for this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the North East region.

The 8,143 candidates comprise 4,327 Boys and 3,816 Girls from the region.

The North East Regional Minister, Yidana Zakaria with the Municipal Chief Executive for West Mamprusi Municipality, Issahaku Aremeyaw Somo Lucky Basintale, the North East Regional Director of Ghana Education Service, Simon Amokase, and the West Mamprusi Municipal Director of Ghana Education Service, Adama Akanguti visited Wulugu Senior High School, the Walewale Vocational and Technical Institute and Walewale Senior High/Tech School to interact with the students.

The North East Regional Minister wished the candidates the best of luck, and urged them to remain calm and focused, devoid of any fear or panic in the course of the Examination.

“We also entreat the invigilators to be at their professional best and not engage in acts that may appear intimidatory to these youngsters, who for the first time are taking part in a major examination.”

Northern Region

In the Northern region, a total of 29,648 candidates are sitting for this year’s BECE.

The 29,648 candidates comprise 15,815 boys and 13,833 girls with 12 examination centres in the Northern region.

This year a total of 552,276 candidates from 18,501 schools across the country will partake in the BECE for school candidates while a total of 1,132 private candidates have registered for the exams and will take the papers at 15 selected centres.

FROM Eric Kombat, Nalerigu