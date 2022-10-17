Buipewura Urges Journalists To Promote Savannah Zone To Investors

The Paramount Chief of the Buipe Traditional Area who doubles as the Vice President of the Savannah Regional House of Chiefs, Buipewura Abdulai Jinapor Il, has urged members of the Ghana Journalists Association(GJA) to promote the Savannah Ecological zone to investors.

“ I urge you to try and focus on developmental issues especially agriculture to woo investors into the five regions of the north because without investors we cannot have any meaningful employment and so when they invest our youth will be employed.”

According to him, the five northern regions have adequate land for investors for agriculture purposes and other developmental investments and assured that all the chiefs in the regions are willing to allocate lands to any investors who come into the regions to establish any developmental project.

“ We have land, and streams, all we need now are investors who wish to go into agriculture. The land is very flexible and almost free.”

He was of the view that unemployment in the five regions of the north could cause insecurity in the regions adding that when unemployment is growing the security of the regions becomes a problem.

The Buipewura made this known when the leadership of the newly elected Northern Regional Executives of the Ghana Journalists Association(GJA) paid him a courtesy call at his palace in Buipe in the Central Gonja district of the Savannah region.

The Northern Regional Chairman of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Abdul Majeed, assured the Buipewura that journalists in the five regions of the north are committed to projecting the regions in agriculture, tourism, and peace among others to woo investors into the region.

FROM Eric Kombat, Buipe