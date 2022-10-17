Agradaa Gets 50k Bail

Patricia Asieduaa Oduro aka Agradaa

Self-styled Evangelist, Patricia Asieduaa Oduro aka Agradaa, has been granted a GHS50,000 bail by an Accra Circuit Court.

The embattled former fetish priestess is before the court on charges of defrauding by false pretences and charlatanic advertisements.

Agradaa according to court documents defrauded her victims by promising to double any amount they gave her. She failed to deliver in her promise, the documents allege.

She has pleaded not guilty to the seven charges levelled against her by the police and was remanded on two separate occasions.

Her lawyer, Paul Abariga, today pleaded with the court to grant her bail pending the trial, indicating that she is in no position to interfere with investigations or witnesses.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Sylvester Asare, opposed the grant of bail, insisting that the accused is capable of interfering with investigations if grated bail.

However the presiding judge, Samuel Bright Acquah, grated Agradaa a bail of GHS50,000 with three sureties who must be civil servants earning not less than GHS2,000 a month. She is to report to the police every Wednesday.

Court documents further reveal that the 40-year-old self-styled evangelist in the adverts invited members of the public to attend an all-night service at her church– Heaven Way Champion International Ministry located at Weija, for the alleged money doubling.

The six complainants in the instant case as well as over one thousand other persons, according to the prosecuting documents, came from far and near and attended the all-night service and gave out various sums of money as requested by Nana Agradaa for doubling, but she failed to deliver on her promise.

“Further investigations had it that accused undertook the charlatanic advertisement and subsequent money collections with other persons for the purported money doubling. Thus, efforts are underway to identify, and arrest such persons to assist investigation,” the prosecution’s brief facts added.

Nana Agradaa, per court documents, admitted the allegations made against her by the complainants during her interrogation following her arrest.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak