5 Arrested Over Attempted Kidnapping At Daboya

The Daboya Police has arrested five persons at Singa near Daboya for allegedly attempting to Kidnap a 14-year boy.

The suspects including Alhassan Abdulai 18, Alidu Toufic 25, Osman Rashid 19, Amidu Hafiz 20 and Amadu Abdulhak 21_- all residents of Daboya -were sent to the palace after their arrest.

The Northern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Yusif Mohammed Tanko, who confirmed the incident to DGN Online, said the five suspects have denied the offence but two admitted going to the village on two motorbikes at about 6pm on June 23, 2019, to look for a white guinea fowl for their group rituals at Tali No1 near Daboya.

According to him, the suspects asked the victim Gafaru Tonga 14, to show them a Fulani settlement in the village where they could get a guinea fowl but they could not get the guinea fowl and returned to the village where they had the guinea fowl and performed the rituals.

He indicated that the victim stated that the suspects carried him on a motorbike to show them the Fulani settlement but failed to stop on reaching the Fulani settlement and as a result he jumped from the motorbike and raised an alarm but the suspects fled and were not seen until about 10 pm when they saw them on three motorbikes passing to Daboya and were arrested.

DSP Tanko noted that the five suspects are being detained at Damongo police station for investigation.

Meanwhile, three motorbikes and mobile phones have been retrieved from the suspects as exhibits.

However, a sixth suspect is currently on the run in connection with the alleged kidnapping.

