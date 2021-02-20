5 Arrested Over Yong Dakpemyili Chieftaincy Clashes

Five persons have been arrested in connection with recent chieftaincy clashes at Yong Dakpemyili, a farming community near Tamale in the Northern region.

The Northern Region Crime Officer, Supt. Bernard Baba Ananga , who confirmed the arrest to DGN Online said the suspects are currently in police custody assisting in investigations.

He however disclosed that military and police personnel have been stationed in the community to protect lives and properties.

The chieftaincy clashes between two feuding brothers reignited on Thursday February 18, 2021 amidst sporadic gunshots resulting in the burning of about 25 houses , motorbikes, farm produce among other properties.

DGN Online gathered that women and children have fled the community to seek refuge in nearby communities.

The Yong Dakpemyili is the seat of a Tindana under the Tamale Bugulana which has witnessed Chieftaincy dispute for more than a year over who becomes the next ‘chief’.

The cause of the renewed chieftaincy clashes was not immediately known but it is believed that the performance of the funeral of the late Boting Naa might have been the cause.

DGN Online understands that Fuseini Chemsi, who belongs to one of the feuding gate agreed for the performance of the final funeral of the late Boting Naa but Mohammed Chemsi, who also belongs to the other gate disagreed accusing them of not following due process to perform the funeral of the late Boting Naa.

This situation resulted in the clashes between the two feuding brothers in the Yong Dakpemyili community.

The feuding brother has however accused each other of triggering the clashes.

Meanwhile , both feuding brothers have since fled the community.

