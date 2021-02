The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has reported that the country has recorded at least 490 new confirmed cases of Coronavirus.

According to the Health Service in its latest case management update, deaths linked to Coronavirus in Ghana have risen to 572.

The country’s active cases stand at 6,567, says GHS.

GHS has also indicated that total confirmed cases in Ghana stands at 79,655.

According to GHS, clinical recoveries from the virus are 72, 516.

By DGN Online