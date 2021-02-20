Cop, 2 Others Robbed At Gunpoint, Robbers Bolt With AK47

Information reaching DGN Online indicates that armed robbers have taken possession of police rifle after robbing a police officer and two others at Sawla in the Sawla-Tuna Kalba district of the Savannah region on Friday, February 19, 2021.

According to a police report, the victims Corporal Isaac Yanborigya of Wa in the UWR accompanied by two civilians namely Abdul Rahman Yakubu Ornatin and Abdul Shakura Isha on board Toyota RAV 4 with registration No. GR 5551-Y driven by the policeman called at the charge office at Sawla to report the incident.

The police report indicated that the victims were returning from Dormaa Ahenkro in the Bono region and on reaching the outskirts of Sawla, two armed robbers crossed them, pointed a gun at them and ordered them out of their vehicle.

The robbers however succeeded in robbing them of their money, phones and other valuables.

In the process, the robbers found an AK-47 rifle No. 156677 with 25 rounds of ammunition in the vehicle of the victims and bolted with it.

Meanwhile, as at the time the patrol team got to the crime scene the robbers had fled.

Police are however appealing to residents in Sawla and its surroundings to volunteer information to assist in arresting the robbers and retrieving of the AK47 with 25 rounds of ammunition.

FROM Eric Kombat, Sawla