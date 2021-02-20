Breaking News: Techimanhene Wins Council of State Election

The Paramount Chief of Techiman Traditional Area, Oseadeayo Akumfi Ameyaw has been declared as the winner to represent the Bono East region at the Council of State.

Oseadeayo Akumfi Ameyaw IV, grabbed all the 22 votes as stake with his main contender, Adu-Baah Agyapong picking no vote.

Ten candidates had filed to contest the position.

According to information gathered by DGN Online, eight candidates of the ten, Fred Zeini, Obrempong Kru-Takyi, Pimampim Yaw Kagbrese V, Omanhene of Yeji and President of the Bono East regional house of chiefs, Alhassan Sulemana, Prince Amponsah, Nana Owusu Gyima, Gyabaah Nsiah, and Godwin Kwadwo Amoako withdrew from contesting the election setting the stage for the two.

The Bono East Council of State Election was rescheduled from 14th February to 20th February 2021 following an injunction placed on it by Sunyani High Court.

This followed after three aggrieved Assembly Members, Afolabi Kennedy, Issah Mubarack, and Adu Frimpong made claims to the court that their names were missing from the Electoral Commission’s voters register.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke