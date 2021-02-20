Tweeter Users Hail Osebo’s Fashion Style

Ghanaian Twitter users have hailed Chief Executive Officer of Zara 24/7 boutique, Richard Brown known as Osebo for his outstanding fashion designs and contribution to the fashion industry in Ghana.

According to some Tweeter uses, Osebo’s clothing designs though look weird, show the level of creativity and commitment he has for the fashion industry.

Nungua Djslim wrote, @NunguaDjSlim ,” Fashion is what you’re offered four times a year by designers. And style is what you choose.

@OseboThe ZaraMan quote. @Kelvinkellykush, ‘Pls adey beg.. Adey Drip paa just that I no catch this level yet.. Hw3😂😂 na princess koraa bedi s3n wosi mk I Drip like #OseboTheFashionista.. Ei na woy3 correct’.

Other wrote,@Alpha_Sark ‘ Today is Saturday hv you gotten wat to wear to de occasion yet? If not Osebo is here for you # OseboTheFashionista 🔥🔥. @Hudson_Highest ‘ when Westlife said I have a dream na they were talking about #OseboTheFashionista’✊. @RahmanJunior71,’ U wear Togo saa u dey smell Togo hit #OseboTheFashionista’ up for original original goods.’

Osebo in an interview with BBC pidgin said people consider him as mad due to his dress style which mostly looks like a women’s attire.

The father of GH One TV’s Nana Aba Anamoah’s son, emphatically stated that his business is booming due to his style which has apparently grabbed the attention of social media and so he’s not about to stop.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke