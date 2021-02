Deaths linked to Coronavirus across Africa have crossed the grim 100,000 mark.

In its latest update on Friday, February 19, 2021, Africa CDC reported that the continent had recorded 100,359 covid-19 related deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Africa CDC indicated that positive covid-19 cases in Africa as of Friday, February 19, 2021, were 3,799,029.

According to Africa CDC, clinical recoveries from coronavirus in Africa were about 3,349,323.

By Melvin Tarlue