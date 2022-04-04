5 Crushed To Death At Bunso

Five persons met their untimely death in a fatal accident on the Bunso stretch of the Accra-Kumasi Highway in the Eastern region.

According to reports, seven other persons who sustained injuries are currently battling for their lives at the Kyebi Government hospital.

The fatal accident reportedly occurred Monday around 3:55am.

A Police report indicated that the suspect driver now deceased was in charge of Toyota Hiace minibus with Registration number AK 1145-21 with 13 persons on board traveling from Kumasi towards Accra.

On reaching a section of the road after Akyem Asiakwa junction near Bunso on Accra to Kumasi Highway, the driver without due care and attention veered off his lane and crashed the offside rear portion of a DAF low bed articulated truck with registration number GT 3799-16 traveling from Tema towards Kumasi.

The Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh who confirmed the incident explained that the impact of the accident forced the Toyota minibus to crash at the roadside killing five persons including the driver instantly.

He added that “Seven male occupants aboard the minibus sustained injuries and were rushed to Hawa Memorial Savior hospital and admitted”.

The Police when had the information quickly rushed to the scene to extricate the victims to the hospital and kept the bodies at the Kyebi Government hospital morgue for identification, preservation, and autopsy as the investigation on the cause of the accident is ongoing.

