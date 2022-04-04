Man Grabbed Over Murder

A suspect identified as Isaac Boakye is currently in the grips of the Afful-Nkwatia Police in the Ashanti Region for allegedly stabbing a 45-year-old man to death during a fight.

According to a Police report, the suspect had a misunderstanding with the deceased, Awal Mohammed who ended up stabbing him (deceased) with a knife in the chest.

The deceased reportedly bled profusely and was rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital last Saturday around 11pm but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The report added that the Police upon a visit to the hospital found a deep cut in the chest.

Subsequently, the suspect was arrested on Sunday morning and is currently in Police custody assisting with investigation.

The Police also managed to retrieve the knife to have been used to commit the crime.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, KATH, for autopsy.

– BY Daniel Bampoe