5 Pupils, Driver Perish In Accident

The school bus after the accident

RESIDENTS OF Adrobaa and Techie in the Tano North Municipality of Ahafo Region were on Friday thrown into a state of shock and mourning when a school bus conveying pupils and students to school somersaulted and killed five pupils on the spot, while the driver died later.

The school bus, this paper gathered, was heading from Adrobaa towards Techire when the sad incident occurred.

Unconfirmed information has it that the bus, with registration number AW 6315-11, skidded off the newly-constructed road due to chippings on the road and summersaulted several times before landing in a gutter.

Five of the children, including two girls and three boys, died on the spot while several others were injured. The dead were conveyed to St John’s of God Hospital at Duayaw Nkwanta while those severely injured have been referred to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Kumasi, for further treatment.

Most of the children were said to come from Adrobaa. The driver of the vehicle, whose name is also not readily available, the paper gathered, passed on later at the hospital bringing the total number of casualties to six.

FROM Daniel Y Dayee, Techire- Adrobaa