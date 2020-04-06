50% Salary Allowance For Frontline Workers

President Akufo-Addo



President Akufo-Addo has announced yet a another major relief package for all frontline workers in the fight against the dreaded coronavirus.

In a national broadcast Sunday evening, he indicated that “an insurance package, with an assured sum of three hundred and fifty thousand cedis (GH¢350,000) for each health personnel and allied professional at the forefront of the fight, has been put in place, with a daily allowance of one hundred and fifty cedis (GH¢150) being paid to contact tracers.”

Apart from that, he said “government has also decided that all health workers will not pay taxes on their emoluments for the next three months, i.e. April, May and June” and “furthermore, all frontline health workers will receive an additional allowance of fifty percent (50%) of their basic salary per month, i.e. for March, April, May and June” and the “the March allowance will be paid alongside that of April.”

The Ministry of Transport is also said to be making available, for free, ‘Aayalolo’ buses to convey health workers in Accra, Tema, Kumasi and Kasoa to and from work, along specific routes, for the entire duration of the restrictions.”

He however appealed to Ghanaians for the continued patience, support, vigilance and adherence to the measures being employed against the spread of the virus, saying “ let each one of us play his or her part to enhance our collective efforts at containing the spread of the virus, which will enable us to hasten the lifting of these restrictions, and returning the nation to normalcy.”

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent