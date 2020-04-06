Gov’t Absorbs 3 Months Water Bill



Government has absorbed the water bills of every Ghanaian home and company for the months of April, May and June.

This is to provide some form of relief for the public in the heat of the fight against the Coronavirus (covid-19) which has affected livelihoods and businesses.

In a national broadcast Sunday evening, the President stated emphatically that “government will absorb the water bills for all Ghanaians for the next three months, i.e. April, May and June.”

Aside that, he indicated that “all water tankers, publicly and privately-owned, are also going to be mobilised to ensure the supply of water to all vulnerable communities.”

It is for this reason he asked the Ghana Water Company Limited and the Electricity Company of Ghana to not only ensure the stable supply of water and electricity in these unusual times but also make sure that there is no disconnection of water and electricity supply during the period.

“I directed the Minister for Finance to send to Parliament the Coronavirus Alleviation Programme (CAP), whose objective is to protect households and livelihoods, support micro, small, and medium-sized businesses, minimise job losses, and source additional funding for promotion of industries to shore up and expand industrial output for domestic consumption and exports.”

Through this Programme, the President noted that “the Ministries of Gender, Children and Social Protection and Local Government and Rural Development, and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), working with MMDCEs and the faith-based organisations, have begun to provide food for up to four hundred thousand (400,000) individuals and homes in the affected areas of the restrictions.”

This, he said, begun in Accra Sunday and expected to be extended to Kumasi Monday in the form of dry food packages and hot meals to will be delivered to vulnerable communities in Accra, Tema, Kumasi and Kasoa.

Government, in collaboration with the National Board for Small Scale Industries (NBSSI), Business and Trade Associations and selected Commercial and Rural Banks is also set to roll out a soft loan scheme up to a total of six hundred million cedis (GH¢600 million), which will have a one-year moratorium and two-year repayment period for micro, small and medium scale businesses.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu