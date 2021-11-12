571,894 Candidates Set For 2021 BECE

A total of 571,894 candidates will from Monday, November 15, 2021 to Friday, November 19, 2021 write the Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE) at all the designated 2,158 centres across the country.

The Ghana Education Service in a statement advised the candidates to desist from any form of examination malpractice.

“The Management of GES wishes to congratulate all 571,894 Candidates involved for their hard work and fortitude so far and to also express its profound gratitude to all Teachers, Heads of Basic Schools, Directors of Education, Parents/Guardians, and all Stakeholders for the crucial roles they have played so far in preparing the candidates for the examination,” the statement signed by Cassandra Twum Ampofo, Head of Public Relations Unit of the GES said.

The statement said the GES together with WAEC and the Security Services are working jointly to ensure the smooth conduct of the examinations at all the centres across the country, and said supervisors and invigilators are to ensure strict adherence to the Covid-19 protocols at the centres.

“Parents, candidates, and the general public are informed that the school selection process will commence after the BECE. Details of the selection process will be communicated in due course,” the statement added.

BY Daniel Bampoe