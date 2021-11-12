Boako Joins NIB Board

Dr. Gideon Boako

Dr. Gideon Boako, currently Technical Advisor on Ghana’s Economic Management Team and Spokesperson to the Vice President who is the Head of the Economic Management Team, has been nominated by the President to serve on a nine-member Board of Directors of the National Investment Bank (NIB).

The nine (9) board members were sworn in last Tuesday at the conference hall of the Ministry of Finance by the Sector Minister Ken Ofori Atta.

Gideon Boako, Ph.D is a financial economist and has had stints in the academia teaching Finance and Economics at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology; University of the Witwatersrand and Garden City University College.

He is a Research Fellow with the African Economic Research Consortium (AERC) and holds Research Associate/Fellowship positions at the Centre for Global Finance – School of Finance and Management at the SOAS University of London, the Institute of Business Research (IBR) – University of Economics Ho Chi Minh City, and the African Finance and Economics Consult (AFEC), Johannesburg, South Africa.

Dr. Boako has previously served on the boards of SIC Financial Services and Danquah Institute from 2017 to 2020.

Dr. Boako has consulted for the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), International Institute for Social Studies (ISS), The Hague-Netherlands, Economic Research Southern Africa (ERSA), and Southern African Trust/Wits Business School Chair in African Philanthropy, Johannesburg, South Africa.

Gideon holds Ph.D. in Finance (with specialisation in Financial Economics) from the University of Witwatersrand, as well as master’s degrees in Finance (M.Phil. and MBA) from KNUST. Additionally, Gideon is a Charter Holder in Financial Economics (Ch.FE), and holds certificates in Financial Engineering & Risk Management, and Financial Markets from Columbia University (New York-USA) and Yale University (USA), respectively.

In 2016, Gideon was selected among top 18 qualified Economics/Finance young scholars in Africa for the African Institute of Financial Markets and Risk Management Economics/Finance Ph.D. Summer School held at University of Cape Town.

He has been part of Ghana’s national budget preparation since 2017. In January 2017, he was invited to the Presidential Transition Team on Finance Summit to brainstorm on the possible means to restructure Ghana’s debt profile for economic growth. And in 2020 he was engaged by the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) to review the 2020 Economic Report on Africa.