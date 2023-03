59 Aspirants To Contest NDC Parliamentary Race In Northern Region

Some fifty-nine persons including nine incumbent Members of Parliament (MPs) in the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have submitted their nomination forms to contest the party’s parliamentary primaries in the Northern Region.

Nominations have been received from interested members from all the 18 constituencies in the Region.

This was after the opening of nominations on February 22, 2023 for the contest of primaries for parliamentary seats in each constituency across the country.

The party officially closed nominations at 5pm on Wednesday March 22, 2023.

Per a statement released by the party, and signed by Sulemana M. Agitator, Regional Communications Officer of the party in the Northern Region, three incumbent MPs, namely Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed of Tamale Central, Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini of Tamale North and Daniel Nsala Wakpal of Kpandai if successful at the vetting will go unopposed.

The party said barring any unforeseen circumstances, vetting will be conducted from 27th to 29th March, 2023.

The regional executive committee of the Party applauded all constituency executives, members of constituency elections directorates and parliamentary candidate hopefuls for the decorous campaigns so far.

It called on all members to maintain this positive attitude in the coming days.

Below is list of aspirants who have filed their nomination forms

NAME OF CONSTITUNCY AND NO OF PARLIAMENTARY HOPEFULS

NANTON

1. ALHASSAN ADAM

2. DR. MOHAMMED SHERIF ABDUL – HALIK

3. ALHAJI IDDI ISSAH FAWAN

4. MOHAMMED ABDUL MALIK CHENO

5. ABDUL – RAHAMAN ZEINAB ROSINA

KUMBUNGU

1. SUALIHU ALIYU MALBA

2. PROF. HAMZA ADAM

3. ALHAJI MOHAMMED A. GANIYU SHITU

4. HON. RAS MUBARAK

5. LAWYER RASHID

MOHAMMED MUMUNI

SAVELUGU

1. HON. ALHAJI JACOB IDDIRIS WUNBENKPAN

2. HON. SHAHADU ANDANI IDDIRISU

3. HON. HAJIA SAAJIDA SHIRAZ

4. HON. ABDUL – MUTARU ABUBAKARI BOCASH

KARAGA

1. HON. ALHASSAN S. DANDAWA

2. ALHAJI ZAKARIA IBRAHIM ALABANI

3. DR. ABUKARI ABDULAI BAWA

4. DR. YAHUZA ISSAH

GUSHEGU

1. HON. MOHAMMED YUSSIF MALIMALI

2. HON. THOMAS KWESI NASAH

3. MOHAMMED MAHAMUD

4. ABDUL- WADUDU MUSAH

5. SALAM MAHAMADU

SABOBA

1. HON. JOSEPH NIKPE BUKARI

2. JOSEPH K. YIMPURI

YENDI

1. LAWYER ABDUL – FATAWU ALHASSAN

2. ALHAJI HAMZA Y. ALIKALI

3. HON. YAKUBU ALHASSAN SHITOBU

TATALE

1. HON. TAMPI ACHEAMPONG

2. AYO WILLIAM NTIBE

3. KUDJO ALBERT

ZABZUGU

1. HON. ALHASSAN UMAR

2. SHEI FUSHEINI

3. NURU FRANCIS TAADIGMA

4. GEORGE TAANI

BIMBILA

1. LAWYER MAHAMADU ATTA NANTOGMAH

2. MAMBUAH KOBENA ROCKSON

WULENSI

1. HON. ABUKARI DAWUNI

2. SAMUAL NYIMAKAL

3. STANLEY NANDAYA

KPANDAI

1. HON. DANIEL NSALA WAKPAL

MION

1. HON. MOHAMMED ABDUL- AZIZ

2. DR. MUAWIYA ZAKARIA

3. ALHAJI MAHAMA MISBAWU

4. SALIFU LATIF

5. ALHAJI MOHAMMED OSMAN DOOBIA

6. HON. ALHASSAN ADAMA

TOLON

1. DR. TAHIDU OSMAN DAMBA

2. ADAMU YUSSIF

TAMALE CENTRAL

1. HON. IBRAHIM MOHAMMED MURTALA

TAMALE NORTH

1. ALHASSAN SAYIBU SUHUYINI

TAMALE SOUTH

1. HON. IDDRISU HARUNA

2. BAWA ABDUL -FATAW

SAGNARIGU

1. HON. A. B. A FUSEINI

2. ATTA ISSAH

3. AHAMED YAKUBU

4. DR. BUKARI HAMZA

5. ADAM DAWUDA

6. ALHASSAN ABDUL- MAJEED

By Vincent Kubi