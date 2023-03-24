NPP Urges All MPs To Attend Parliament Today

Justin Kodua Frimpong

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is urging its members in the Majority Caucus in Parliament to be present in the House today March 24 to fully participate in the parliamentary proceedings.

This is because the House is expected to vote today on the newly vetted ministerial nominees by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

A statement signed by the General Secretary of NPP, Kodua Frimpong charged the Whip to ensure that no member of the Caucus is absent from the House today in order to get government business accomplished in the supreme interest of the country.

There was a serious exchanges coupled with over three hours of suspension of proceedings on Thursday, March 23 in Parliament.

The heated exchanges were regarding a report of the Appointments Committee on the recent vetting of the nominees.

Interestingly, while the Majority pushed for the report to be tabled before the House on Thursday evening, the Minority members on the Committee denied knowledge of the report, asking for more time to study it.

This led the House to suspend proceedings to allow the Minority group to study the 63-page report for the debate.

However, after the heated debate, Speaker Alban S.K. Bagbin postponed proceedings of putting the question on the motion for the approval or otherwise of the nominees.

“The question will be put tomorrow [Friday, March 24]. I proceed to accordingly adjourn the House till tomorrow at 10 in the forenoon.”

The nominees appointed and vetted are KT Hammond for Trade and Industry, Bryan Acheampong for Food and Agriculture, Stephen Asamoah Boateng for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, OB Amoah as Minister of State for Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, Dr Mohammen Amin Anta as Minister of State for Finance and Stephen Amoah as Deputy Trade and Industry Minister.

By Vincent Kubi