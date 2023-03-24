Charles Bissue Exposes Frimpong Boateng Over Galamsey

Charles Bissue

Former secretary to the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining, Charles Bissue has joined issues with Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, former Minister of Environment, Innovation, Science and Technology following his damming allegations on galamsey.

According to Mr. Bissue, Prof. Frimpong Boateng has allegedly been declared a suspect twice in investigations into the menace of illegal mining commonly known as Galamsey.

He explained that Prof. Frimpong-Boateng was declared a suspect because he was the one who allegedly distributed galamsey equipment seized (excavators) by the government that went missing in 2020.

Speaking in an interview on Neat FM on Monday, Mr. Bissue pointed out that Prof Frimpong-Boateng reported the issue of the missing excavators to the Ghana Police Service, and he became a suspect after the investigations into the matter.

“Prof knows the truth about this issue (the missing excavators) but he has let Ghana down. Prof reported this issue to the police, and I went to the CID to present my statement for their investigations. At the end of the day, Prof became a suspect.

“Ask him whether he responded to the invitation of the police. He, also, reported a case to the BNI (Bureau of National Investigations), and at the end of the day, he became a suspect. Ask him if he did not sack the officers of the BNI who came to interrogate him about the missing excavators,” he alleged in Twi.

He added that Prof. Frimpong-Boateng has all the details about the persons behind the missing excavators, and he has let the country down by failing to tell Ghanaians the whole truth on the matter.

Charles Bissue, however, noted that the recent details given on the number of excavators that went missing by the former Science and Technology minister, in an interview on the state broadcaster, GTV, is the truth.

Speaking in an exclusive interview on March 10, 2023, with GTV programme dubbed the Legend, Prof. Frimpong-Boateng, a renowned surgeon, refuted assertions that the number of excavators that went missing in 2020, when he was minister, was 500.

“No 500 excavators went messing, it was somebody who threw that into the media space to tag something on Frimpong Boateng. What am I doing with 500 excavators?” he questioned.

According to him, the anti-galamsey taskforce seized between 150 and 200 excavators.

“When we went round, I think we got about 150, 200 that you could see. The rest had either been given to the owners or put in extra parts and moved away. And somebody put it out there, Frimpong-Boateng has taken 500 excavators, what am I going to do with them? There was an orchestrating scheme even within the party and government to get you out,” he said.

This come on the back of allegations made by Prof Frimpong-Boateng that Jubilee House is the den galamsey.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo immediately directed Criminal Investigation Department of the Ghana Police Service to probe the allegations and bring those who would be found culpable to book.

By Vincent Kubi