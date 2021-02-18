6 Schools Closed Down In Chamba over Rainstorm

Some of the destroyed schools in Chamba

Six schools out of eight at Chamba in the Nanumba north municipality of the Northern region, have been closed down indefinitely due rainstorm which destroyed school buildings in the area.

The rainstorm which occurred on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, destroyed roofings of various schools , damaging of learning materials and other valuables.

The Headteacher of the Chamba Primary (A), chief Nachempo Emmanuel told journalists that pupils of the various schools are currently stranded because their school buildings have been destroyed by the rainstorm.

“ All our books , chalks and other learning materials were destroyed and so we will be forced to close down the schools if we don’t receive any help because there’s no place for them to sit and learn, all the schools have been destroyed and we have no where to go.”

He appealed to government to come to their aid and provide the schools with temporal structures to ensure that the schools are able to continue with teaching and Learning.

The Nanumba North Municipal Director for the the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO),Mr. Mauindaal Tigananya who confirmed to DGN Online , said schools and health centers were among the affected places in the area.

According to him, about 548 houses were affected in the rainstorm disaster adding that assessment of affected victims were still ongoing.

“ about 6 communities were also affected and we are yet to go there and assess the damage there as well.”

He disclosed that about 16 high tension poles were affected resulting in the power cut in the entire chamba community.

Meanwhile , the Defence Minister who doubles as the MP for Bimbilla constituency, Mr. Dominic Nitiwul and Director-General of NADMO, Mr Eric Nana Agyemang- Prempeh, visited the affected communities to ascertain the extent of damage in the area.

The Member of Parliament for the Bimbilla constituency, assured that he would support the Municipal Assembly with his common fund to ensure that the schools are put in good sharp to enable the pupils to go back to school.

“ I will support the reproofing of the schools with my common fund so that the children will come back to school because they will be writing their exams.”

He however stated that the final year students has been given a temporal place to learn until their schools are put into good sharp for teaching and learning.

FROM Eric Kombat, Chamba