Our Music Industry Needs Investors

Kwesi Korang

Fast rising Sunyani-based hip pop artiste, Kwesi Korang, has challenged Ghanaian investors to shift their investment attention to the very promising music industry in Ghana.

According to him, despite the abundance of music talents in the country, there was a business side to music which had so far not received much attention in the country.

The hip hop artiste revealed that lack of resources was the main challenge facing the Ghanaian music industry.

In an interview with BEATWAVES, the artiste noted that if Ghanaian businessmen and organisations invest in the music industry well enough, the country could use showbiz to project its image positively in the eyes of the world.

The WTM Entertainment signee, however, said lack of unity amongst industry stakeholders was pushing investors away from investing in the music industry in the country.

Kwesi Korang also urged government and the leaders in the creative arts industry to design lucrative packages purposely to support up-and-coming artistes.

He also advised investors (businessmen) to see the music industry as a means of making money and generate enough profit from it, adding that investing in music would help the industry break into the highly competitive global music market.

According to him, without money, talent will remain a dream which will never materialise and if care is not taken, our industry will become a ‘funny story’ since investors are not even ready to invest in it.

The ‘Sika No’ hitmaker advised Ghanaian artistes to come together and work hand in hand daily by sharing content relating to each other and collaborating as well which can show their talents in diverse ways.

He is currently working on the official music video for ‘Sika No’, which talks about the need to spend money wisely, and the young artiste is making sure all the best of investment is going into the video shoot which is of benefit to his career.

He urged fans to support his craft as an upcoming artiste and also anticipate the release of the ‘Sika No’ music video.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke