Sista Afia Named Among Top 100 Musicians In Africa

Sista Afia

Female highlife/afro pop artiste, Sista Afia, has made the shortlist for the Top 100 African musicians unveiled by Pan-African Entertainment Channel, Watsup TV.

Other African female artistes who made the shortlist include: Charlotte Dipanda (Cameroon), Latifa (Tunisia), Tiwa Savage (Nigeria), Teni (Nigeria), Yemi Alade (Nigeria), Salma Rachid (Morocco), among others.

On the list, only nine Ghanaian male artistes – Kidi, Kuami Eugene, Medikal, King Promise, Kwesi Arthur, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, R2Bees and Sarkodie were able to make the shortlist.

Sista Afia, who needs no introduction in Ghana’s music industry, has also been in the music game for some time now since she joined the music industry in 2015 and gained recognition following the release of her single ‘Jeje’, is the only female artiste from Ghana to be named among the tall list of successful musicians on the African continent.

The ‘Weather’ hitmaker, who has been very active in the Ghanaian music scene, has already recorded songs with artistes such as Shatta Wale, Medikal, Bisa Kdei, among others and currently looking at doing more collaboration with some of the reigning acts.

Groomed by highlife singer Bisa Kdei, Sista Afia is credited with a number of hit songs such as ‘Slay Queen’, ‘Bokoor’, ‘Jeje’, ‘WMT’, ‘Sika’, ‘You Got Nerves’, among others.

Known in real life as Francisca Gawugah, Sista Afia has built a huge fan base that is fast establishing her presence in the Ghanaian music industry as one of the fast rising female stars.

Last year, she was ranked the number one Ghanaian female artiste by OnePlay Africa.

OnePlay Africa platform, which is dedicated to promoting and supporting the music industry, revealed its top 10 list of best Ghanaian performing female artistes in the year 2020.

Sista Afia has been a sensation during the year, having churned out numerous hit singles and awakened the industry with the ‘beef’ that took the music industry by storm.

She had over the past few years risen to be the new face of Ghana’s music industry, demonstrating her ruthless singing and rapping abilities and had received praise for bringing a new energy in Ghana’s music industry.

By George Clifford Owusu