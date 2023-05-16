7 Miners Dead, 17 Trapped

An illegal mining pit in the Eastern Region’s Birim North District, known as Korle Teye or the Takorso site, collapsed on its workers, killing seven and trapping 17 others under debris.

Despite locals’ attempts to rescue those still trapped, time is running out.

Adom FM visited the site and witnessed disorganized rescue efforts that resulted in only two rescued miners, both injured, while the dead bodies of the other seven miners were out in the open, covered by bushes.

When journalists attempted to take photos of the incident, the miners prevented them from doing so, and chased them away.

By Vincent Kubi