Kojo Bonsu Lobbies Duffuor To Join Mahama Campaign

Kojo Bonsu

Defeated National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential hopeful, Kojo Bonsu, has congratulated John Dramani Mahama on his landslide victory in the party’s flagbearer elections.

In a statement, Kojo Bonsu, a former Kumasi MCE also called on Dr. Kwabena Duffour to join forces with the party to wrestle power from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 general elections.

Bonsu, who had previously campaigned to be the NDC’s flagbearer, said he had run a decent, clean, and honest campaign devoid of insults, malice, and acrimony.

He added that any negative press attributed to his campaign was the work of propaganda operators.

He urged all party members to join the rescue mission of liberating Ghana from the modern-day imperialism and colonialism practiced under the NPP government.

He emphasized that the task ahead was far bigger than any spilt milk, and that the party could not afford to lose any single effort going into the 2024 general elections.

Bonsu’s statement comes after the NDC flagbearer elections, which saw Mahama emerged victorious with a resounding and clear warning to the governing party that the NDC, together with millions of disappointed floating voters, shall cause change at the polls in December 2024.

By Vincent Kubi