7 Missing In Ada Boat Disaster

Seven fishermen are still missing after two fishing boats sank yesterday off the coast of Ada in the Greater Accra Region.

Reports said the fishermen were trying to navigate into the Volta River when the accident happened.

National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and Ghana Navy officials quickly launched a coordinated search and rescue effort to identify and recover the missing fishermen.

The rescuers were still searching for survivors at sea and along the shoreline at the time of filing this report.

The Eastern Naval Commander, Chief Naval Officer 1, Robert Lamptey, confirmed the tragic incident to DAILY GUIDE.

According to him, one of the boats, “Shalom,” was carrying 11 people when it was hit by a large wave, causing it to capsize.

He stated that while ten of the people were safely rescued, one remains unaccounted for.

He further narrated that another boat named “Barcelona” was swept away by strong winds and washed up into a community in the Volta Region.

Commander Lamptey claimed that two fishermen were rescued by community members, while six fishermen on the boat remained missing, increasing the total to seven.

He stated that the boat received serious damage but was later salvaged.

The communities of Ada have come together in response to the disappearances, providing support and prayers for the safe return of the missing fishermen.

Families of the missing fishermen flocked to the seashores, anxiously awaiting updates on the ongoing search and rescue operation.

Local authorities asked fishermen to exercise extreme caution and prioritise their safety, particularly when navigating the treacherous waters of Ada.

As evidenced by this terrible tragedy, the Ada area is known for its unpredictable currents and ever-changing weather conditions, which can pose major risks for fishers at sea.

By Vincent Kubi