Street Light Cable Theft Increase In Sekondi -Takoradi

The Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA) has bemoaned the fact that street light cable theft is on the rise across the metropolis.

According to the assembly, with support from other stakeholders, it has managed to provide street lights to illuminate the city and provide citizens with the needed security for their socio-economic night activities without worry.

However, the assembly’s efforts are being frustrated as some recalcitrant residents in the area continue to steal the street light cables.

A statement issued by the assembly indicated that the STMA, with support from the Member of Parliament for Sekondi in the last three months, replaced all stolen street light cables from Nkotompo to the Independence Circle at Enamasi stretch in Sekondi.

“It is regrettable to note that, as of Monday, September 4, 2023, nine of the 80 street light poles whose cables were replaced have been taken down by the nation wrecker’s” the statement added.

The Assembly has therefore appealed to the public to be vigilant and report pedestrians or people whose movement around street light poles seems suspicious, to safeguard the cables.

“The STMA, without delay, will prosecute anyone arrested for stealing or buying stolen street light cables within the metropolis,” the statement pointed out.

It encouraged the general public to help protect the street light cables to serve the purpose for which they were installed.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi