779 Health Workers Get Covid-19

More health workers are said to be getting infected with Covid-19 as reported cases continue to rise.

According to the Health Sector Unions and Professional Associations, a total of 779 of their members have been infected with COVID-19 since the infection outbreak.

The group said at least nine of their members have also died from Covid-19-related illness while a good number are currently in isolation.

“The data gathered so far indicates that 190 members of the GMA (Doctors) have contracted the virus with four deaths. 410 members of the GRNMA and its Allied Associations (Nurses and Midwives) have contracted the virus with one death. 156 members of the HSWU have contracted the virus with 3 deaths. 23 members of the GHOSPA have contracted the virus with one death,” the statement noted.

The health sector unions have said the situation is due to what they believe to be lapses in the management of the Covid-19 situation in the country.

Among other things, they said the supply of personal protective equipment for health workers has been ‘erratic’ and often those they receive are inappropriate.

While admitting that some health workers were not observing the Covid-19 preventive measures, the joint health sector unions also accused facility managers of not being transparent with health workers with regards to their colleagues who may have tested positive.

“Non-disclosure or concealment of information from health workers by facility managers when colleagues test positive for Covid-19 at the workplace… Delays in the receipt of Covid-19 test results for patients being managed onwards resulting in increased exposure of health personnel to the virus,” they mentioned in their statement.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri