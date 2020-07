Jerry John Rawlings

Former President, Jerry John Rawlings, on Thursday visited the PWD Maintenance Unit Castle registration centre in the Klottey Korle constituency of the Greater Accra Region to sign up for a new voters’ identity card.

Accompanied by his daughter and Member of Parliament for the Klottey Korle constituency, Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, the former President’s presence drew a large crowd, compelling him to depart the premises soon after obtaining his card.