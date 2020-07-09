EC To Register SHS Students

Sylvia Annoh

The Electoral Commission (EC) says it will be embarking on a two registration exercise for all eligible Senior High School (SHS) Students across the country.

According to the Commission, this registration exercise will take place in all SHSs that do not have polling stations or registration centres within the schools.

This was contained in a statement issued and signed by the Acting Director of Public Affairs of the EC, Sylvia Annoh.

“All qualified Senior High School Students who are 18 years and above, are encouraged to present themselves at these registration centres within their schools with either a National Identity Card (Ghana Card) or a Ghana passport,” according to the statement.

It added that in the absence of any of these two documents, eligible applicants can use two guarantors who have already registered as voters to guarantee for them.

By Melvin Talue