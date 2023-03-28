8 Die In Another Volta Canoe Accident

At least eight mourners have been confirmed dead in another canoe accident on the Oti River.

The victims were part of 11 on board of the capzised canoe.

Report says the canoe was conveying the mourners from a village called Kpajoti in the Krachi Nchumuru District to Sabaja in the Krachi West Municipality when it capsized on the river.

The mourners drown at about 12pm after the incident occurred on Monday, March 27, 2023.

Francis Yao Bio of Wuringa Electoral Area in the Oti Region who confirmed the unfortunate incident pointed out that the canoe was overloaded more than the number of people who are supposed to be onbaord.

“The canoe was supposed to take about 6 but there were 11 people in the canoe when fhe incident happened.

The canoe was too small for the number of the people in it,” the Assembly Member has said.

He said all the victims have been retrieved and bodies deposited at a morgue for preservation.

The deaths include six adults and two children.

Seven others who also survived the accident have been admitted at the hospital for medical attention with one said to be in critical condition due to the extent of injury sustained.

This come few weeks after another boat disaster which occurred at Azizanya at Ada.

Five persons were confirmed dead in that canoe disaster which occurred about two weeks ago.

By Vincent Kubi