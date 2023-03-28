NPP Weeps Over Kumawu MP’s Death

The ruling New Patriotic Party, (NPP) is worried over the death of the Member of Parliament for Kumawu in the Ashanti Region, Philip Atta Basoah.

The late MP reportedly died early this morning, Tuesday, March 28 at the age of 53 at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

Philip Atta Basoah was conspicuously missing in Parliament last Friday during a critical vote to confirm ministerial appointees of President Akufo-Addo until his room was forcibly opened, only to find him collapsed.

He was rushed to the hospital in a coma but passed away while plans were underway to fly him out for further care.

Philip was born on November 18, 1969.

He hailed from Kumawu in the Ashanti region of Ghana.

According to the ruling party, in a statement, issued and signed by the General Secretary, Justin Frimppong Kodua, the demise of the late MP, Basoah, which sadly occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, March 28, 2023, comes as a devastating blow to the grief-stricken NPP following the passing of Hon. Dr. Anthony Akoto Osei about a week ago.

The party said, “The late Philip Basoah, a long-standing member of our great Party, served as a District Chief Executive of the Sekyere East District from June 2005 to January 2009 and has been a Member of Parliament since 2013”.

“Owing to his vast experience as a legislator, Hon. Basoah was appointed as the Chairman of the Employment, Social Welfare, and State Enterprise Committee.

He also served as a member of the Lands and Forestry Committee as well as the Committee on Selection”.

“He was a gentle and astute politician whose contributions to the Party, constituents, and the development of Ghana through his work in Parliament cannot be overemphasized. As a Party, we take solace from his legacy of hard work and dedication to our country”.

“While commiserating with the Parliament of Ghana, the NPP also extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved family, particularly his wife, and children, and the good people of Kumawu, for such a great loss”.

“As a mark of respect in his honor, the NPP directs that all Party flags at its offices across the country fly at half-mast for the next seven days” the statement added.

-BY Daniel Bampoe