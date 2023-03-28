Alan’s Credibility To Break The 8 – Group

THE PEOPLE’S Choice Campaign, a pro NPP group, has thrown their weight behind former Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyeremanten, who is gunning to lead the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) into the 2024 general elections as flagbearer.

According to them, the former Trade and Industry Minister has “an unblemished record and personality” as well as a “marketable political brand” which were “built on 30 long years of integrity and service to the NPP and Ghana as a whole.”

The group believes that “of all the candidates interested in the flagbearership of the NPP and Presidential office of the Republic of Ghana,Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen is the people’s choice”.

At a town hall meetingu in Accra, which was attended by constituency youth organizers and their deputies, TESCON presidents, and polling station executives, several bigwigs from across various levels of the party took turns to tout the credibility of the former Minister of State.

Michael Osei Boateng, former Ahafo Regional Youth Organizer, in his endorsement of Mr. Kyerematen said he “has the right character, credibility and competence” and that “he is trusted by most Ghanaians.”

“If we therefore wish to win power in the 2024 general elections, we have no better choice than Hon. Alan Kyerematen”, he touted..

On his part, Chairman Sammy Crabbe, a former 1st Vice Chairman of the NPP, stressed on the need for the party to vote for a candidate with a proven track record and known to be an achiever.

“This is because Ghanaians are tired of talkers, and are clamoring for one who can achieve what he promises on the basis of his track record”, he stated.

Dr. Alhasan Samari, a one-time Regional Minister of the Upper East Region emphasized the need for the party to choose a unifier who can bring the party together to secure victory for the NPP, saying: “we need a unifier with a big vision who has an impeccable track record of integrity”.

Frank Agyekum, erstwhile Minister for Information, added that “despite the current challenges, the NPP had a great track record as a party. What we need now is a leader who understands how to transform the economy through industrialization, and that person is the Hon. Alan Kyerematen.”

Mrs. Catherine Afeku, former Minister for Tourism and spokesperson for the Alan Kyerematen campaign team said: “Alan has the right experience, the right character and the right vision to lead the party and the nation”; and went on to urge delegates to choose him as “the best candidate to lead the party to a brighter future.”

BY Nii Adjei Mensahfio