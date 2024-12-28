8 Facts About Networking and Communities That Can Help You Break Into Tech From a Non-Techie’s Perspective

Curiosity led me into tech. It wasn’t long ago that I was staring at a screen, feeling

overwhelmed but at the same time enthused by the idea of starting a career in tech. With little

to no knowledge about coding, data, or digital trends, I wondered if this was even the right

path for someone like me. But I made a bold decision to step into the unknown, starting with

a tech foundations course and transitioning into data analytics and then later into Product

Management. It wasn’t just the skills I learned that made the biggest difference, though – it

was the power of networking and the communities I found along the way.

Breaking into tech can seem intimidating, but the truth is, the industry thrives on connection,

collaboration, and continuous learning. I’ll share some 8 powerful facts about networking and

communities that helped me, and how they can help you, too, as you make the decision to

embark on your journey into the world of tech.

Networking Introduces You to the World of Possibilities

When I first started my tech journey, I had no idea how diverse the industry truly was. My

idea of tech was limited to coding and software engineering, but through networking events

and online communities, I was introduced to roles like data analytics, product management,

UI/UX designing and researching, cyber security and even digital marketing. These

conversations expanded my understanding of what was possible in tech and helped me find

the right path for my interests.By: Korngo Dosoo

Tip:Start attending webinars, meetups, and conferences – whether in-person or virtual. The

more you network, the more you’ll learn about the wide variety of tech roles that you may not

have considered before. Communities Provide Support and Motivation When the Going Gets Tough

Let’s be honest- learning tech concepts, especially from scratch, can feel overwhelming at

There were moments when I questioned my decision to get involved with tech,

moments where I was stuck on a problem for hours, especially hopping onto Data analytics as

a non-techie. But that’s where the power of community came in. Joining the ALx community,

Data Analytics communities, online study groups and communities for beginners in data

analytics gave me the encouragement and support I needed to push through tough concepts.

In tech, you’ll find that people genuinelywant to help each other succeed. It’s an industry

that thrives on shared knowledge and problem-solving, so don’t be afraid to lean on others

when you’re feeling stuck and ask as many questions and for explanations as possible. Even

the “experts” ask for help.

Tip: Join fun but educational platforms like Reddit, or LinkedIn groups dedicated to tech

learners. You’ll find that many people have faced the same challenges as you, and they’re

more than willing to offer advice or point you in the right direction. That’s what the tech

community thrives on. Mentorship from Networking Accelerates Your Learning Curve

One of the best things about networking is finding mentors – people who have been where

you are and can help guide you. I was lucky to connect with a few experienced data analysts

who offered to share their experiences, recommended resources, youtube pages, and even

provided feedback on my projects.

Having a mentor can be invaluable as they help you avoid common mistakes and encourage

you to focus on what really matters. This type of guidance makes all the difference when

you’re new to the industry.

Tip:Don’t be afraid to reach out to professionals on platforms like LinkedIn. Many

experienced techies are happy to mentor aspiring talent. Be polite, clear in your intentions,

and ready to learn from their experiences. Networking Opens Doors to Opportunities You Didn’t Know Existed

While taking my first course in data analytics, I was focused on submitting milestones,

completing assignments and gaining knowledge. But networking helped me understand that

learning wasn’t the only key to breaking into tech – visibility was equally important. Many

tech jobs and opportunities aren’t posted on job boards; they’re shared through

word-of-mouth or within closed communities.

Through the different tech communities I joined, I learned about internship opportunities that

aligned with my newly acquired skills, I learned to be innovative and even ended up coming

up with my own product that is taking its ground with time.

Tip:When attending networking events or engaging with communities, don’t hesitate to

mention that you’re looking for opportunities. You never know who might be able to connect

you with the right people or projects. You Don’t Need to Be an Expert to Start Networking

In the beginning, I thought networking in the tech industry was for people who were already

established in tech. I had this idea that I needed to have deep knowledge to be part of tech

But that wasn’t the case at all. I quickly realised that even as a beginner,

networking is key to building a foundation. I asked questions, learned from others, and

started forming meaningful connections very early.

Tech and people in tech appreciate curiosity and the willingness to learn. Many professionals

I met were happy to share their experiences, answer my questions, and point me to useful

resources.

Tip:Don’t let imposter syndrome stop you from networking. It’s okay to be new! In fact,

asking thoughtful questions can often lead to more productive conversations and even

solutions that have never been thought of as possible than pretending to know everything! Communities Keep You Updated on Industry Trends

One thing about tech is that it’s always evolving. Whether it’s the latest programming

language, software update, or industry trend, staying on top of these changes can seem like a

full-time job. Luckily, being part of a tech community helps keep you in the loop. I found that

people love sharing new developments, articles, and resources in these spaces, which made it

easier for me to stay updated without having to search for everything myself.

Being aware of trends not only helps you keep your skills relevant but also gives you a

competitive edge when applying for roles.

Tip:Follow industry leaders, join online communities and participate in discussions and join

tech newsletters. Staying informed will make you more confident when engaging in tech

conversations and interviews. Networking Enhances Your Soft Skills

One thing I realised in the tech world, is that technical skills are important, but your highlight

is the soft skills you possess that make you stand out in the tech world. Through networking

and participating in communities, I learned how to effectively communicate my ideas,

collaborate with others, and build relationships – skills that are crucial for roles in tech,

especially in positions like product management or data analysis.

By engaging in tech discussions and presenting my work to others, I became more

comfortable explaining complex ideas in simple terms. This ability to break down technical

jargon for non-technical stakeholders is highly valued in tech.

Tip:Actively participate in discussions within your communities, share your thoughts, and

even present your projects or ideas. This will help you sharpen your communication skills

while building your confidence. Communities Help You Build a Portfolio That Speaks for Itself

Your portfolio often speaks louder than your resume, in the tech world. Early on, I realised

that networking within tech communities provided me with opportunities to collaborate on

small projects (like my little Declutter Marketplace), and even contribute to open-source

projects like the Vessel Viewer app and supporting the Product Manager. All of these

experiences helped me build a solid portfolio that showcase my skills.

Your portfolio is a reflection of your abilities and what you bring to the table. Networking

and community involvement give you opportunities to work on real-world problems and

demonstrate your expertise.

Tip: Start small. Offer to collaborate on projects or create your own. Use platforms like

Facebook, X, Threads, Instagram, GitHub and the likes to share your work with potential

employers or mentors. Your portfolio will grow with each new project you take on.

Finally, take this from a transitioned non-techie, Don’t “Go It Alone” – Leverage the Power

of Networking and Communities!

Breaking into tech as a beginner can seem like an uphill battle, but the truth is, you don’t

have to go it alone. The tech industry thrives on networking and community, and leveraging

these resources can fast-track your success in ways you never imagined. Whether you’re just

starting with a foundational course in data analytics, as I did, or considering leveraging data

analytics to shift into product management, the power of connection can’t be underestimated.

The support, mentorship, and opportunities I found through networking have been pivotal to

my growth. And if you’re ready to take that bold step into tech, remember: there’s a

community out there ready to welcome you. All you have to do is reach out.

This article is meant to inspire anyone, who, like me, is ready to start their tech journey with

little knowledge. Success in the tech world can come through the power of networking and

tech communities. If you’re thinking of breaking into tech, embrace the support around you –

your next opportunity might be just one connection away.

By: Korngo Dosoo