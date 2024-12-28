National Security Denies Kidnapping Rumours Of Kan-Dapaah

The Ministry of National Security has issued a press release dismissing rumours circulating on social media that the Minister for National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah, has been kidnapped.

The Ministry described these claims as entirely false, baseless, and without merit.

This development comes at a time when Ghana’s national security has been under scrutiny.

In recent months, the country has witnessed efforts to strengthen its national security architecture.

For instance, the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has emphasized the government’s commitment to dealing with cyber-related crimes, particularly as Ghana prepares for the 4th industrial revolution.

Additionally, the Ministry of National Security has been working to implement the National Security Strategy, which aims to protect and safeguard Ghana from threats, risks, and challenges to its security and stability.

The strategy involves coordinating a national response effort and ensuring effective border management.

In this context, the Ministry’s swift response to the kidnapping rumours is seen as a proactive measure to maintain public confidence and security.

The Ministry cautioned individuals behind such fabrications to refrain from spreading unverified information, which has the potential to undermine national security.

-BY Daniel Bampoe