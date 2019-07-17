82% Of Gas Stations In C/R Identified As High Risk

About 82.7 percent of 81 Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) stations in the central region have been labelled as high-risk by the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), according to the_Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan.

The Minister who made the disclosure said per information available to him, a risk assessment exercise of all LPG retail outlets across the region revealed that 67 out of 81 were found to pose high-risk to lives and property in the region.

He said that at a town hallmeeting organised by the NPA on the Cylinder Recirculation Model (CRM) of LPGdistribution in Cape Coast in the Central region yesterday.

The event dubbed: “CRM:creating more jobs, securing our future” was part of nationwide exercise to engage members of the public about the policy and their contributions towards the successful implementation of the policy which is geared towards addressing the needs of the consumer.

He said per assurances given, all the high risk stations would have their retail outlets converted into cylinder distribution centres under the CRM “while the low risk stations will be considered as auto gas refilling only.

“The CRM revolves around youthe LPG marketers and distributors; so, when we hear concerns about job-losses,obviously, the facts do not support that conclusion,” he expressed.

Mr Duncan assured that governmentwas mindful of the local content law which “stipulates that a venture like thisshould be fully reserved for Ghanaian equity participation; non-Ghanaians willnot be allowed to operate under the model.”

Addressing the participants, Samuel Asare Bediako, Coordinator of Unified Petroleum Price Fund at NPA who represented the Chief Executive, reiterated that over 4,500 direct jobs would be created when the CRM takes off.

He said the CRM was aimed at providing direction for marketing and distribution of LPG in a safe and efficient manner, to facilitate an increase in access to LPG nationwide.

He said it was also to ensuresafety and good environmental practices in the production, marketing andconsumption LPG and “ensure the sustainability of supply and local content andparticipation in the LPG sub-sector in compliance with the Downstream LocalContent Policy.”

The President of Central Regional House of Chiefs and Omanhene of Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area,Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XII called on the populace to support the new policyand assured the Chief’s in the region continuous support to see to its full implementation.