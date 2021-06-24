9 Arrested For Terrorising Motorists

Nine persons have been arrested by the Airport Police for persistent harassment of motorists along some traffic intersections within the Airport Division.

The Divisional Police Commander for the Airport Division Chief Superintendent Bismark Agyapong, led a team of officers on June 23, 2021, on the operation which targeted loitering youth at major traffic intersections begging for alms.

Head of the Accra Regional Police Command’s Public Affairs Unit, Deputy Superintendent of Police Effia Tenge, told the Ghana News Agency that, “sometimes these beggers become aggressive when drivers and other road users fail to give them alms and end up scratching their vehicles with metal objects, hence their arrest”.

DSP Tenge said the suspects aged between 18- 30 years, were arrested around Shiashie, Ghana Standards Authority, N1 -Dzorwulu Traffic Light and Okponglo.

DSP Tenge said the suspects were in police custody under screening and those found culpable would be put before court.

GNA