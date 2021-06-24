GPHA Upgrades Security Surveillance At Tema Port

Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) has upgraded its technological surveillance system at the Tema Port to provide it with an efficient security monitoring.

As part of the upgrade, its video management systems had been enhanced, in addition to the rehabilitation of the Camera Control Room, and the procurement of modern security equipment.

Tema Port Security Manager, Colonel Emmanuel Nyante, said to complement the technological upgrade, 20 security personnel had also undergone a two-week training to acquire the requisite skills to man the facilities.

He mentioned that the upgraded security facilities would add-up to the efficiency of its security surveillance at the Tema Port which the country’s biggest commercial port.

“Already there were cameras deployed all around the port but now we have more cameras. Now playbacks will be more reliable since most of the cameras have been replaced and when there’s an incident anywhere in the port it will be easy to access”, he noted.

The beefing up of security is coming on the recent interception by Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) of three firearms at the Tema Port.

The weapons were illegally imported into the country through concealment in a consolidated cargo.

They included; a 10-millimetre Aero Survival Rifle, fitted with binoculars, an HK 416 semi-automatic rifle, and a 4 x 32 premium scope cross bolts dead silent rifle.

Custom Examination Officer, Charles Okrah, said the interception occurred during routine physical inspection of red flagged cargoes.

“We discovered these three rifles concealed in barrels and sent them off to the officer in charge,” he said.

Principal Revenue Officer in charge of the Golden Jubilee Car Park, Cyril Ekehe, on his part said the firearms had been seized due to the failure of the importer to declare it as well as their inability to follow lawful procedures of acquiring weapons in Ghana.

Mr Ekehe said firearms were among the restricted items that could only be imported under restricted circumstances and conditions under the Customs laws adding that the importer failed to adhere to those conditions.

Meanwhile Superintendent Kwabena Otuo Acheampong, Tema Regional Police Crime Officer, has confirmed to the Ghana News Agency at Tema that the said importer has been apprehended indicating that the Marine Police was currently investigating the issue.

GNA