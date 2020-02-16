9 Dead, 51 Injured After Kete-Krachi Accident

Nine persons have been confirmed dead after a road accident at Monkra in the Krachi-West District of the Oti region on Saturday, February 15, 2020.

The accident which occurred between Dambai and Kete Krachi also saw about 51 passengers sustaining various degrees of injuries.

According to witnesses, the accident involved a KIA Rhino truck which was conveying about 67 passengers including students of the Seventh Day Adventist School from Osramani to Gyasayo near Kete Krachi.

They were returning from the funeral of their headmaster, Theophilus Yaw John at Osramani prior to the accident.

One of the victims who was identified as Vivian, said upon reaching Monkra, a passenger pleaded with the driver to stop so she could attend to nature’s call.

However, in attempt to stop, the truck skidded off and turned over, leading to the deaths and injuries.

Meanwhile, the Kete Krachi District Police Commander, DSP Kwabena Nkrumah has said preliminary investigations show that a mechanical fault caused the accident.

He told an Accra radio station that “The accident involved a Rhino cargo truck conveying mourners from a funeral grounds to their hometown. “

When they got to the Monkra junction, the driver realized that there was a mechanical defect, so he veered off the road and the vehicle turned on the other side.

On the spot, three were reported dead and 57 were sent to the hospital.

“As we speak, six of them have also died bringing the death toll to nine. The others have been admitted and are receiving treatment.”

The dead bodies have been sent to the Kete-Krachi District hospital’s mortuary with those in critical conditions receiving treatment at the same facility.

The recent spate of accidents have led to the National Road Safety Authority initiating what it describes as a “multi-disciplinary” investigations to come up with “remedial actions and measures” to prevent future carnages.

