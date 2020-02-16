Pre-Tertiary Education Bill: Parliament Refers Teacher Unions To Ministry

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Parliament has reportedly referred the Teacher Unions to the Education Ministry for further engagement on some outstanding matters of concern to them on the pre-tertiary education bill.

The bill is currently before Parliament.

However, Teacher Unions called on Parliament last week to suspend any further deliberations on the Pre-tertiary Education Bill until they have resolved all outstanding issues with the Ministry of Education.

The Education Ministry in a statement responding to the concerns of the Unions, said they have been referred to the Ministry.

The Unions including the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU) and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT)-Ghana, at a press conference on Friday, February 14, 2020, stated that “this notice we serve the Parliament of Ghana.”

According to them, “We wish to caution that should our stance be disregarded or ignored, we pre-tertiary education unions would advise ourselves accordingly.”

The Education Ministry in a statement signed by its Director of Communications, Ekow Vincent Assafuah, emphasized that Government’s agenda, as stipulated in the 1992 Constitution will not be derailed by sectional interest.

“The Ministry wishes to state further that it is committed to pursuing important reforms towards improving learning outcomes in our institutions of learning for the ultimate development of this country,” it said.

BY Melvin Tarlue