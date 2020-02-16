Nana, Kufuor To Grace TESCON Anniversary Durbar

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor and President Nana Akufo-Addo are billed to grace the grand durbar of the 20th anniversary celebration of the Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON) of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia launched the celebration in July 2019.

The celebration this year will begin with what TESCON calls achievements galore procession on Monday, February 17, 2020, at NPP’s Volta Regional Office.

On day two of the celebration, February 18, the students’ body is to organize a health screening and street campaign.

The grand durbar is billed to be held on Tuesday, February 18, at Ho Technical University Auditorium.

National Chairman of the NPP, Freddie Blay, is expected to chair the durbar.

BY Melvin Tarlue