‘A Good Song Doesn’t Need A Feature’

Sony Achiba

Veteran hiplife artiste Emmanuel John Bandick Dankwa, popularly known as Sony Achiba, has declared that a good song doesn’t need a major collaboration to become a hit on the market.

According to him, “When a song is good, it is good and you don’t need to do collaboration with Michael Jackson on the song before you know it’s a good song.”

Sony Achiba, who was able to sell two hundred and fifty thousand (250,000) copies of his music album in three months in early 2000, told Kumasi-based Hello FM in an interview that a good song needs to be promoted adequately to get public attention.

The UK-based Ghanaian artiste is the first Ghanaian artiste to combine hiphop, hi-life and Indian style of music in Ghana and beyond.

“When you do a song and you are able to promote it very well, it will get the attention because when you do a song and it gets a lot of time it will become a hit.

“But when you do a song and there is not enough time to promote it, I’m not sure it will go anywhere because I’ve heard beautiful songs that couldn’t get anywhere,” he concluded.

Credited with three albums, Sony Achiba began his musical career as a dancer after he had an accident on his left leg playing football.

He has performed with other Ghanaian musicians such as Tommy Wiredu, Frank Mensah Pozo, Rex Omar, George Jahraa, Nana Tuffour, Ama Badu, Randy Noonoo and others.

In 2000, he launched his first album. Two years later, Achiba launched another album titled ‘Hip-Dia’.

He is currently a music producer and has signed a new artiste called Queen Peezy (Lady Blue).