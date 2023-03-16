AfPC Boss Intensifies Para Sport Campaign In Egypt

Deen (2nd L) with some Egyptian officials

The President of Africa Paralympic Committee (AfPC), Samson Deen, has taken his agenda to push the sport a notch higher in Egypt.

Early this week, he together with Ibrahim Amin, Treasurer; Dr. Ashraf Sobhy, Minister of Youth and Sports – Egypt; and AfPC Vice President Dr. Hayat Khattab, met at the Ministry of Sports, Egypt for talks to advance Para Sports in Africa.

The meeting forms part of activities of Deen’s five-day working visit to Egypt.

