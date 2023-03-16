Atsu Goes Home Tomorrow

Christian Atsu

The mortal remains of Ghana and former Newcastle United and Chelsea winger Christian Atsu would be interred tomorrow at Dogobome, in the Greater Accra Region.

The former Everton man was among the casualties in the twin earthquake of Turkey and Syria recently.

The final funeral rites have been slated for the forecourt of the State House and will be followed by burial at the cemetery in Accra.

And like it happened at his One Week Observance ceremony recently, large members from the football fraternity, the clergy, politicians and supporters’ groups are expected to attend the player’s farewell ceremony.