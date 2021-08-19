Abena Korkor, A-Plus Smoke Peace Pipe

After their much back and forth exchanges, it appears Abena Korkor and A-Plus have settled their differences and can now see eye to eye.

On Wednesday, the former TV3 presenter and the musician appeared in a photograph together, first time since their disagreements on social media in the past week.

Abena Korkor who shared the photo on Instagram on Wednesday evening said, “Friends make sure peace prevails. Cheers to more fruitful acquaintances @kwameaplus.”

Abena and A-Plus started having issues after she mentioned him in her claims about Sammy Awuku. A-Plus replied with a strong warning while he advised Abena to stay off drugs.

He also allegedly labelled her a “mad woman.” Abena came back to say she contemplated taking her life after she was called a “mad woman.”

She also cleared herself off allegations by A-Plus that she was the faceless person behind allegations that Ghone news anchor Serwaa Amihere has secret sex tape.

Interestingly, the two personalities have now given peace a chance, according to Abena.

By Francis Addo