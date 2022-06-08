Abena Korkor Drops Yoga Naked Photos

Abena Korkor has shared some latest naked photos of her performing yoga.

The photos which have sparked a lot of outrage on social media were shared through her Twitter account.

It is about the third time this year she has shared her naked images online.

“I am a nude yoga girl. WhatsApp 0553572710 to sign up for the nude yoga class. Fee: $1000. Full payment first before class,” tweeted together with her backside naked photo.

“Would you accept if I were not bipolar? I no longer identify as someone living with bipolar disorder. I end all my treatments and therapy now,” she also added after sharing another naked.

Other online reports alleged that she also shared a naked bedroom video.

She reportedly used the video to educate people on her uniqueness and why people should let her be.

In her video, she made it clear that no two humans can be the same, that is the more reason why she allows people to express their negative concerns about her bipolar disorder and lifestyle.

Abena was emotional at some point in her audio-visual post.

Below is what Korkor stated…”People need to understand that we were all born different, the next person cannot be like you and you cannot be like the next person. This is how I would like to express myself, people who want to come and comment on hatred can come and comment, those who see the art in it can come and comment for art and let me be just as I am letting you be to write your nonsense and nothing you know of me.

My life is my own to live and it’s a beautiful one so far and I wouldn’t take any part of it away, I love me, I love myself, I love Abena Korkor”