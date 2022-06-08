Samira Congratulates UHAS New VC, Prof. Lydia Aziato

Professor Lydia Aziato

Second Lady, Samira Bawumia has extended her warmest congratulations to Professor Lydia Aziato, the first full Professor within the nursing profession in Ghana for her appointment as the Vice Chancellor of the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS).

Prof. Aziato appointment was confirmed at a special meeting of the Governing Council of UHAS on Friday June 3, 2022.

She is the fourth woman to head any public university.

In a post on social media, Mrs. Samira Bawumia expressed joy about the appointment describing it “an excellent example to our girls and women on the endless possibilities available to them.”

“A hearty Congratulations, Professor Lydia Aziato on your appointment as Vice Chancellor of the University for Health and Allied Sciences. I am proud of you for being an excellent example to our girls and women on the endless possibilities available to them,” Mrs. Bawumia posted on Facebook.

The appointment takes effect from August 1, 2022.

The Registrar and Secretary to the council of UHAS, Dr Cynthia Sena Kpeglo made this known in a press release, dated June 3, 2022.

Prof Lydia Aziato has been a nurse for over 20 years.

She had her first degree in nursing and psychology in 2001 and in 2006, she graduated with an MPhil in Nursing from the University of Ghana.

She also has a specialty certificate in Oncology Nursing from the cross Cancer Institute in Edmonton, Canada and completed in 2006.

Subsequently she graduated with a PhD in Nursing from the University of the Western Cape, South Africa in 2013.

Prof. Aziato holds both local and international positions in nursing organizations such as Sigma Theta Tau.

She also serves on a number of boards and committees and she is an external examiner for a number of Universities in Ghana and internationally.

She has published in many credible international peer-reviewed journals and is a reviewer for more than ten credible journals.

Her research interests span across pain management, cancer and surgical nursing.

She has advanced skills in qualitative research and curriculum development.

She is interested in training and mentoring young nurses and students to enhance their skills and independence.

By Vincent Kubi