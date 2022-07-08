Abronye Floors Mahama In Court

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Bono Regional Chairman, Kwame Baffoe commonly called Abronye DC has been discharged by Accra Circuit Court 8 for lack of prosecution in a case brought against him by the State.

Abronye DC was charged with publication of false news and engaging in conduct conducive to the breach of peace after alleging that former President John Dramani Mahama was plotting coup.

Prosecution appeared not ready to prosecute the NPP chairman after dragging him to court after information gathered indicates that a member of Office of the former President’s lodged a complaint against the NPP stalwart.

In court on Thursday July 7, 2022, counsel for Abronye DC prayed the court to discharge his client since prosecution had demonstrated that they had lost interest in the case against the NPP Bono Regional Chairman.

Prosecution had earlier requested for additional time to allow them to file their disclosures and replace the lead prosecutor who had enrolled in the Police Training School and hence was unavailable.

The presiding Judge Adeliade Abui Keddy in her ruling indicated that prosecution had failed to comply with all court proceedings and discharged Abronye DC.

Earlier, police said it preliminary Investigations have revealed that the coup plot allegations leveled against former President Mahama by the Bono Regional NPP Chairman were untrue.

Abronye is reported to have claimed that John Mahama was planning to stage a coup.

He was detained by the Accra Regional Police Command, after he honoured their invitation over the said allegations and he was subsequently charged with publication of false News and Offensive Conduct conducive to the breach of Peace.

